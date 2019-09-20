Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $916,788; Valuation Declined; Hodges Capital Management Maintains Position in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 10,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 29,760 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 18,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 8.37 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 12,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 757,249 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.03M, down from 769,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 9.07M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82 billion for 19.83 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flooding forces shutdown of Exxon’s Beaumont refinery – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 54,759 shares to 785,854 shares, valued at $109.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 77,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmadr (TKPYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intl reported 1.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cahill Advsrs Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,110 shares. Northern Corp reported 57.79M shares. Df Dent owns 26,247 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Freestone Ltd Com owns 10,910 shares. Eagle Limited Liability Corp reported 132,850 shares stake. Moreover, Terril Brothers has 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Creative Planning holds 1.02 million shares. Clark Mgmt Group Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 125,533 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 5,727 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 42,963 shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 197,042 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comstock Res Inc by 69,550 shares to 919,351 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 68,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,215 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Large-Cap Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Inv Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The New Jersey-based Hamel Associates has invested 0.78% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Riggs Asset Managment Inc accumulated 700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atwood Palmer accumulated 10,890 shares. Family Firm holds 0.07% or 3,988 shares. Brick & Kyle reported 0.34% stake. Alexandria Cap Lc holds 67,392 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Co stated it has 136,629 shares. 15,025 were reported by Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Company. Cap Rech Invsts accumulated 1% or 61.91 million shares. 800 are owned by Seabridge Inv Advisors Lc. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 17,403 were reported by Smith Salley Associate. Opus Invest Management holds 1.16% or 121,000 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 39,003 shares.