Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD); As Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) Stock Price Rose, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Decreased Holding by $326,074

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 169,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.64M, up from 932,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com (CY) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 23,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 71,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 94,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 3.65 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Co invested in 49,077 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Wheatland Advsrs Inc reported 35,760 shares. Moreover, Ally Incorporated has 0.87% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 3,154 are held by Goelzer Inv. Amica Retiree Med Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 8,305 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 1.04% or 755,629 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth invested in 0.11% or 38,356 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Inc holds 1.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 53,429 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Dodge And Cox has 0.91% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Martin Mngmt stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 110,684 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Co Lc has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 371,488 shares. First Commonwealth Pa reported 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay (NYSE:VSH) by 34,944 shares to 186,372 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxo Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in New York Com Bk (NYSE:NYCB).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.29M for 23.97 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 6,200 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 24,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc stated it has 1,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Liability holds 23,847 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 6,200 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 0.02% or 27,384 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 11,900 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Alyeska Inv Grp Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 75,880 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1.14 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 11,600 shares. Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).