Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Continues to Hold Position in Cabot Microelec (CCMP); Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Has Trimmed Holding

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 67.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,158 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225,000, down from 3,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $208.51. About 472,262 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 23/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: SLIDE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT TO NEW LOWS PRESSURED BY TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25; 19/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 11/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS IT HAS REVOKED APPROVED STATUS FOR REGISTRATION OF RUSAL ALUMINIUM BRANDS; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cabot Microelec (CCMP) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 43,514 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 39,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cabot Microelec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $140.12. About 60,179 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 21,577 shares. Federated Pa holds 72 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 142 shares. Yorktown & Research Company holds 2,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 3,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Td Asset Management invested in 60,142 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.15% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 101,082 are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Westfield Capital Management Co LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 170,078 shares. Brinker holds 5,677 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 19,724 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation holds 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 35,961 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Kbc Gru Nv has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken (NYSE:TKR) by 15,702 shares to 84,661 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Plains by 30,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,471 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 31.79 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term (SCHR) by 19,709 shares to 161,107 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 43,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA).