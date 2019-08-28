Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosted Its Douglasdynamics (PLOW) Stake by $343,520; Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $1.58 Million

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Douglasdynamics (PLOW) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 89,090 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 80,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Douglasdynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 22,715 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 1.80 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.32 million for 11.40 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

