Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI) Stock Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank; The Target is GBX 2000.00; Cott (COT) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Cott Corp (COT) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 71 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 59 sold and decreased stock positions in Cott Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 92.65 million shares, down from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cott Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 49 Increased: 46 New Position: 25.

In a report revealed to clients on today, Deutsche Bank restate their Buy rating on Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI)‘s stock. The target price gives a potential upside of 4.99% from firm’s last stock close.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation for 4.79 million shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 1.23 million shares or 5.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jcic Asset Management Inc. has 2.94% invested in the company for 505,938 shares. The New York-based Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc has invested 2.54% in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.18M for 53.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It has a 984.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 856,386 shares traded. Cott Corporation (COT) has declined 19.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Bargain Hunters: 2 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Cott Corporation: Cott Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arcadia’s Monthly Silver Report – August 2019 (Including Fed Meeting Preview) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mondi PLC has GBX 2200 highest and GBX 1850 lowest target. GBX 1925’s average target is 19.86% above currents GBX 1606 stock price. Mondi PLC had 18 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank maintained Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 2200 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 18 report. The stock of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Goldman Sachs.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. The company has market cap of 7.80 billion GBP. The Company’s products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, white-top kraftliners, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry. It has a 9.93 P/E ratio. The firm serves agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverage, farming and agriculture, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing paper, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries.