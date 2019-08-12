Mondelezinternational (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose While Fayez Sarofim & Company Decreased Holding; Barclays Plc Increases Position in Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC)

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 2241.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 62,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 65,569 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 3.56 million shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Company Signs Agreement with AMC; 07/05/2018 – AMC gets glittering review on upbeat quarter; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment In Pact for AMC Cinemas in Saudi Arabia; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy lrons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 18/04/2018 – McChord AF Base: AMC civic leaders STEAM into MacDill; 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Aiming for Roughly 50% Share of Saudi Cinema Industry Market

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Mondelezinternational (MDLZ) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 25,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 6.44 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.26 million, down from 6.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Mondelezinternational for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,092 are held by Lpl Finance Lc. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated stated it has 75,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 151,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP holds 29,183 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 12,000 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 3.61 million shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested 0.11% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 21,198 were reported by Voya Invest Mgmt Lc. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability invested in 195,427 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Company owns 73,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 32,000 shares. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 149,905 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.02% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6,400 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 178,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,270 shares, and cut its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 70,923 are held by American Inv Advsr Limited Company. Cap World Investors reported 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kanawha Cap accumulated 27,800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 65,916 shares. Hl Ltd Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 201,495 shares. Hallmark Cap Management has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 252,907 are held by South State. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sei stated it has 689,822 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10.94 million shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 0.71% or 31,858 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). New York-based Perella Weinberg Capital LP has invested 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Karpas Strategies Ltd invested in 7,250 shares.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&Tinc. (NYSE:T) by 19,733 shares to 360,048 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabetinc.Classc by 9,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).