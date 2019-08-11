Mondelezinternational (MDLZ) Share Price Rose While Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Cut Its Holding; Crestwood Capital Management LP Lifted Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $1.65 Million

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Mondelezinternational (MDLZ) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 25,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 6.44 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.26 million, down from 6.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Mondelezinternational for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 470,637 shares traded or 16.35% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 9,856 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,996 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,000 shares stake. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc invested 0.09% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Stock Yards State Bank & Tru Company owns 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,485 shares. Synovus holds 5,882 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Limited stated it has 1,196 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank reported 10,371 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.62 million shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Farmers Bankshares reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 156,968 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Landscape Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.04% or 2,139 shares. Daiwa Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3,136 shares. Connable Office reported 0.07% stake. M&T Financial Bank reported 13,543 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,419 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

