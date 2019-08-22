Mondelez Intl Usd0.01 Common Stock (MDLZ) Stock Rose While Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Decreased Its Position by $772,730; Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position in Ryder System (R) by $1.05 Million

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (MDLZ) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 15,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 268,384 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, down from 284,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 620,714 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ryder System Inc (R) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 17,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 98,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 80,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 24,617 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 26/03/2018 – Ryder First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 24, 2018; 27/03/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – LAUNCH OF COOP BY RYDER, A ASSET SHARING PLATFORM; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION, COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, IS EXPECTED TO BE NOMINALLY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle Sharing; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – RYDER COMPLETES MXD GROUP ACQUISITION FOR ABOUT $120M; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q EPS 63c; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Estimates Tax Provision to Be $30 Million, or 57c/Share, in 2nd Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ryder System: COOP is Asset-Sharing Platform for Commercial Vehicles

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7,128 shares to 19,595 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 18,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,296 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 76,400 shares to 98,289 shares, valued at $35.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Msci Uk New Etf (Post Cons) by 9,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Npv Non Vtg Common Stock (NYSE:MKC).