Mondelez Intl Usd0.01 Common Stock (MDLZ) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Lowered Its Holding; As Faro Technologies (FARO) Share Price Declined, Holder Tikvah Management Raised Stake

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (MDLZ) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 15,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 268,384 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, down from 284,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 55,782 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (NYSE:PFE) by 25,165 shares to 507,320 shares, valued at $21.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (NYSE:HD) by 34,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:XYL).

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.