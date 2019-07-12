Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Shareholder 683 Capital Management Raised Holding; Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Shareholder Regent Investment Management Raised Holding

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 6.15 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (UNH) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $13.68 during the last trading session, reaching $261.16. About 10.17M shares traded or 82.59% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,255 shares to 46,206 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (NYSE:BABA) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,235 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. Shares for $3.91 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 56,097 shares. Eastern Comml Bank has 1.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 67,713 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 1,035 shares. Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability has 1.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 30,665 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com invested in 65,237 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Stock Yards Bancshares owns 1,950 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 78,688 shares. Homrich & Berg stated it has 7,957 shares. Provident Tru Co holds 985,790 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Liability New York invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.69 million shares stake. 62,863 are owned by Davis R M Inc. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 29,854 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 29,340 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Assocs owns 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,963 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 41,020 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Farmers Bancorporation reported 0.44% stake. Holderness Invests reported 12,468 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 108,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Coastline owns 7,892 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stack Mngmt invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atlantic Union Natl Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,982 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc reported 46,542 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 41,094 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 211,403 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). City invested in 0.01% or 806 shares.

