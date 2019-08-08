Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While 683 Capital Management Upped Stake by $4.90 Million; Mak Capital One Raised Its Holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) as Market Valuation Rose

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 591,036 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 5.86 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N by 358,140 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 895,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,100 shares, and cut its stake in Trivago N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Weik Mngmt stated it has 36,545 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company owns 112,519 shares. Moreover, Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp has 1.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 66,572 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap has invested 2.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Park Avenue Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,105 shares. Counselors Inc holds 48,107 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx owns 20,825 shares. Savings Bank holds 18,635 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 4,057 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated. Usca Ria holds 0.14% or 12,942 shares. Sageworth Company holds 0% or 345 shares in its portfolio.

