Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Position Maintained by 683 Capital Management Llc; As Expedia (EXPE) Market Valuation Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Upped Holding by $1.50 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 310.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 16,662 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 4,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $128.02. About 1.35 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE)

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 4.74M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 59,555 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kentucky Retirement holds 5,112 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.12% or 48,050 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.13% or 5.18 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 343,039 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Citizens Financial Bank And Com stated it has 2,012 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa has invested 0.19% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cibc Ww Corp, New York-based fund reported 15,483 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 34,749 shares. Pension Service has 0.07% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0.03% or 3,737 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prns Group Limited Liability has 147,200 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 30,080 shares to 13,767 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 201,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,112 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallace Mngmt holds 44,661 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust reported 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). North Amer Management holds 327,095 shares. Rockland Trust has 5,942 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 415 shares. Natixis invested 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stack Financial Management stated it has 2.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) owns 66,572 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 375,662 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ar Asset reported 0.85% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Park Avenue Secs Limited holds 0.01% or 4,105 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 32,841 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stonebridge Advisors Ltd reported 6,331 shares.

