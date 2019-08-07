Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Holder Jane Street Group Lifted Stake; As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stock Declined, Conning Cut Its Position by $2.00 Million

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 13,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 301,430 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.26 million, down from 315,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.98. About 1.50M shares traded or 10.34% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 593.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 68,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 80,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 6.02M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Mgmt Ltd holds 2.61% or 104,924 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited accumulated 1.23M shares. The California-based Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 239 shares. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 6,002 shares. 12,943 were accumulated by Stock Yards Savings Bank & Tru Commerce. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,000 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 25,195 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,735 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & reported 125,199 shares. Geode Cap Management Llc reported 4.36 million shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.08% or 3.66M shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 0.85% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 13,665 shares. 331,673 are held by Pension Ser.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $671.10M for 18.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s What 3M Needs to Learn From Illinois Tool Works – The Motley Fool” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) CEO Scott Santi on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,268 shares to 44,719 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 50,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 6,105 shares. 252,907 were reported by South State Corp. Picton Mahoney Asset Management accumulated 406,900 shares. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1,693 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated invested in 121,874 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 6,611 shares. State Street owns 65.16 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 110,684 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tompkins Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,126 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 1.69% or 6.44M shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.