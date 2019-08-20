Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised by $485,590 Its Stake; As Avon Products (AVP) Valuation Rose, Shah Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.075. About 2.87 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 11/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Considering Discharge Permit for Avon Lake Power Plant; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 66,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 56,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 2.62 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,943 shares to 19,725 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 126,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,004 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallace Cap Mgmt holds 44,661 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division invested in 0.07% or 10,872 shares. City Holdings Co invested in 0.01% or 806 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar stated it has 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Peoples Financial Service Corporation has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sigma Planning holds 0.04% or 15,264 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd invested in 125,581 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 578,000 shares. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Oppenheimer & Co Inc holds 53,321 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 24,691 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,800 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 81,646 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 266,437 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Jane Street Gru Limited Com reported 249,063 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) or 24.02M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.55 million shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Regions invested in 0% or 82,821 shares. Karp Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 13,580 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability holds 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) or 2,894 shares. Caprock Group invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Virtu Limited Liability Corporation holds 34,999 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 266,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 24,641 shares.

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Miller’s Hedge Fund Soars 46% — His Largest Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) on Behalf of Avon Shareholders and Encourages Avon Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.