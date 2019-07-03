Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose While Cortland Associates Cut Its Stake by $412,678; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Declined

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 3.65 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 11,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,953 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 110,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 12.45 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Taurus Asset reported 300,674 shares. Toth Fin Advisory invested in 133,411 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc accumulated 7,379 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 17,609 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cognios Limited Company invested in 0.66% or 37,549 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 355,166 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Btim owns 12,987 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital LP owns 110,684 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd reported 0.34% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Company invested in 15,457 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Research Management Co stated it has 9,112 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.10 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.40 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 24,671 shares to 61,998 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt owns 53,147 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Chatham Cap Gp holds 69,334 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 9,840 shares. Edmp invested in 38,101 shares or 3% of the stock. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fruth Management reported 1.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lau Limited Com has 0.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,876 shares. Assetmark has 37,429 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Com owns 0.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,407 shares. 64,595 are owned by Wesbanco Comml Bank. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership owns 3,745 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Adams Asset Advsr Lc, Texas-based fund reported 69,748 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.05 million shares. First American Natl Bank stated it has 93,552 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

