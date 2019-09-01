Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose While Northstar Group Has Lowered Position by $371,420; As Encana (ECA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Upped Position

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.85 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,372 shares to 68,751 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 11,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Cap holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 36,545 shares. 4,100 are held by Grassi Mgmt. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 2.04 million shares. Comm Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 27,565 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,100 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Chemical Bank stated it has 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited has 0.21% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Endurance Wealth stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6.04M shares. Bellecapital Int Ltd invested in 0.19% or 5,999 shares. Fdx has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Contrarian Investors: Multibagger Stocks for 2020 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).