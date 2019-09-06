Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose While Gofen & Glossberg Has Lifted by $1.50 Million Its Stake; Hemenway Trust Company Cut Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $818,850 as Market Valuation Rose

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 30,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 601,398 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02M, up from 570,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 3.93 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 125,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, down from 131,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $173.27. About 1.12 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 15,613 shares to 124,628 shares, valued at $17.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 3,501 shares to 96,321 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 9,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,001 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).