Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake Held by Commerce Bank; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Charter Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 175,461 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, down from 178,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78 million shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 26,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.33M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 4.61M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,065 shares to 42,102 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 2,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 113,026 shares, valued at $43.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,941 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings.