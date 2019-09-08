Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose While Covington Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Mrj Capital Decreased Its Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) Holding by $1.53 Million; Stock Rose

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 33,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 36,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Gbl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 432,389 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 23,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 250,088 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, down from 273,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $49.06M for 39.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,893 shares to 204,896 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48M for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.