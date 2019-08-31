Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Range Res (RRC) Holder Kopernik Global Investors Has Lifted Holding

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 8.98 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, up from 6.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 8.43M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 6,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 129,214 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, down from 135,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.08% or 1.08M shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Crestwood Advsrs Gru Lc has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,476 shares. 1,768 were accumulated by Timber Creek Capital Mgmt. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,882 shares. 611,182 were reported by South Dakota Council. Nuveen Asset Llc reported 554,203 shares stake. Nomura Asset reported 566,741 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 0.03% or 9,026 shares. Da Davidson And reported 57,482 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Limited holds 0.05% or 25,272 shares in its portfolio. Boston Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 1,658 shares to 46,920 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $532,103 activity. Scucchi Mark bought $56,484 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, August 12. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11. DORMAN MARGARET K also bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Communication Incorporated holds 133,864 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Lp has 0.07% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 73,200 shares. Ally Fincl Inc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, First Mercantile has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1,200 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg has 1.55 million shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank accumulated 11,360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Broadview Advsr accumulated 0.99% or 322,500 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc reported 1,000 shares. 40,800 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Jump Trading Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 13,902 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability reported 44,961 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 358,402 shares. Element Mngmt reported 0.03% stake.