Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Stephens Has Lowered Holding; White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Market Valuation Rose While Nuance Investments Cut Its Holding

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 6,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 75,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 82,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.10M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 19,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1090. About 7,866 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,972 shares to 19,741 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 41,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares accumulated 7,793 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Oh accumulated 0.13% or 234,734 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 583,452 shares. Duncker Streett & has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 601,800 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 842,990 shares stake. 1St Source Bankshares holds 0.02% or 5,187 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Usa Finance Portformulas Corp has invested 4.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). At Bank accumulated 7,246 shares. Adirondack Research And Management Inc has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sound Shore Mgmt Ct accumulated 2.87 million shares or 2.76% of the stock. Country Tru Bank holds 0% or 700 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Inc reported 22,110 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt holds 107,000 shares.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer – PR Newswire” published on May 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Elementum Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 78,459 shares to 325,696 shares, valued at $70.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 10,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.02% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). American Century Cos stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 13,073 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Citadel Advsr Limited Com owns 1,674 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 147 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 387 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 5,387 shares in its portfolio. 39,849 were reported by Reinhart Partners. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 5,746 shares. 10 were reported by Cordasco Financial Networks. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 544 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co reported 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Lee Danner Bass invested 0.47% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 8 are held by Advisory Svcs Lc.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.