Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Has Upped Holding by $2.42 Million as Valuation Rose; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,684 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 25,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 49,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 611,182 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.51 million, up from 561,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos

