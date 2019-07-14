Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; Blair William & Company Position in Blackrock (BLK) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 72.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 214,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,143 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.47M, up from 295,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 6,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,823 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, down from 44,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $482.46. About 414,801 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – ANNOUNCES $335 MLN OF SHARE REPURCHASES; 12/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Turkey Lacks Options, Other Than Rate Hikes (Video); 24/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Privacy Policy; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 01/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 13/04/2018 – BlackRock hiked CEO Larry Fink’s pay by 9 percent in 2017 -filing; 20/03/2018 – Price wars heat up as Lyxor launches low cost ETFs in Europe; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Total Voting Rights; 19/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Holding(s) in Company

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Oakbrook Invests invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Manhattan owns 3.46 million shares for 1% of their portfolio. Saybrook Nc owns 129,573 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department holds 0.06% or 10,950 shares in its portfolio. Sound Shore Management Inc Ct reported 2.87 million shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 78,704 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Essex Fincl, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,647 shares. Essex Inv Lc holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 850 shares. Hl Serv Lc reported 0.15% stake. Kistler holds 0.09% or 4,391 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Co Na has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 65.16M were accumulated by State Street. Private Wealth Advisors Inc has 8,060 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 87,889 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $73.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 248,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,210 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz Due to Unexpected Solidified Ingredient in Product in the US – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International to Report Q2 Earnings on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Lifts Mondelez International Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BlackRock (BLK) Real Assets Announces Sale of Stake in CWS Wind Project to Greenbacker – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final June Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock: An Industry Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Judgment Day Looms for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – Forbes” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Incorporated has invested 1.59% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 595 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0.38% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 11,850 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In has 23,030 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,633 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Rampart invested in 0.05% or 1,097 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Choate Investment Advsr has 1,052 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 1,356 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Llc reported 78,038 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 22,883 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. North Star Mgmt reported 1,430 shares. Ghp Inv Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1,809 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Il reported 1.14% stake.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 12,383 shares to 172,193 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 EPS, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.06B for 17.69 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.