Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Northstar Group Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Raised Chevron (CVX) Stake by $1.10 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 203,897 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.12 million, up from 194,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.31. About 2.91 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video)

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 3.12M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 15,200 shares to 55,505 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Clarkston Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 470,280 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 12,536 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management reported 0.58% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arga Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Salem Invest Counselors owns 63,153 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,702 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 4,372 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp accumulated 1.19M shares. Putnam Fl Inv Communication holds 84,974 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0.69% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4.09M shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 277,324 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication reported 0.4% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 6,964 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,165 shares to 499,658 shares, valued at $26.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 9,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,770 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Invest Lc reported 4,596 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt holds 27,882 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 1.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Roundview Cap Lc owns 28,507 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 280,381 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 507,694 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited invested in 67,934 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi accumulated 3,151 shares. Capital Intl Investors invested in 1.46% or 27.61M shares. Apriem Advsr reported 6,407 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.61% or 24,159 shares in its portfolio. First Western Capital Com has 3.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Eqis Capital has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cwm Limited Com owns 31,866 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.