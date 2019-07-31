Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Northstar Group Decreased Stake by $371,420; As Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Boosted Stake

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 5.50 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 11,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.09M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.35. About 300,482 shares traded or 79.23% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. also sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Friday, February 1.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 15,200 shares to 55,505 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 7,166 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 209,589 shares. Knott David M reported 15,900 shares. Girard Limited stated it has 15,449 shares. 7,252 are owned by Halsey Assoc Inc Ct. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Guardian Life Of America holds 4,164 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 4,784 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn owns 7,838 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Northstar Group has 0.57% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.35% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ar Asset Mngmt holds 0.85% or 45,638 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Inc has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GPI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Rech has 16,890 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc owns 15,694 shares. Texas-based Smith Graham & Company Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.9% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 169,263 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 5,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0% or 607 shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested in 40,736 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 13,900 shares. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) has 2,537 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Tiaa Cref Inv Llc holds 27,615 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 524,420 shares. Boston Prtn holds 241,667 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 17,791 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 26,877 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,333 shares to 9.36 million shares, valued at $328.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 403,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).