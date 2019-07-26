Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $453,201; Eqis Capital Management Cut Its Cme Group (CME) Stake by $535,296; Stock Price Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 40.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 9,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,466 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 22,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,832 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 5,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 877,649 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 20/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures extend slide to four sessions; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 136,788 shares to 233,437 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds (SPFF) by 138,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.84 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 33,652 shares to 54,502 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

