Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.16 Million as Valuation Rose; Aon Plc (AON) Position Has Raised by Cantillon Capital Management Llc

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 23,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 250,088 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, down from 273,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 10,156 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $285.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,807 shares to 49,625 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd holds 310,154 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). King Luther has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 92 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.07% or 53,321 shares. First Bancorp And Of Newtown has 12,445 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, West Oak Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Iowa National Bank & Trust owns 4,860 shares. Arrow reported 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Mitchell Capital has 0.52% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). M Kraus Company stated it has 107,556 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs reported 663,187 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 4.79 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).