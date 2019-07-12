Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Cortland Associates Has Lowered Holding by $412,678 as Share Price Rose; As Jd Com (Call) (JD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $170.07 Million

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 1.45 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 55.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 5.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.15 million, down from 10.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 5.38M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $823.20M for 23.94 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares to 635,111 shares, valued at $33.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 125,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $77.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 232,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.85M for 155.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

