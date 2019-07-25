Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Clearbridge Investments Has Lifted Its Stake by $11.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $13.51 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 242,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.25 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461.55M, up from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.90M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 6.50M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LQD, EQWL: Big ETF Inflows – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Philip Morris, Mondelez, ConocoPhillips and Tesla – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company invested in 0.36% or 5.89 million shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp owns 760,800 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,312 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has 46,542 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated holds 0.85% or 49,964 shares. Hilltop Inc owns 4,210 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,906 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 4,705 shares. Court Place Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,461 shares. Putnam Lc invested in 0.12% or 1.01M shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.21% or 170,385 shares. Moreover, Glovista Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Addison Cap Co reported 2.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 19,350 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 190,334 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $20.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 5.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,139 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Big banks’ turf battle in Charlotte; Restaurant closing in University area; City’s immigration compact – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Declares Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.