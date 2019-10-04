Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Sprott Increased Encana (ECA) Position by $915,460; Stock Price Declined

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 119.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 183,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 336,314 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 153,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 24.33 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 839,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.73M, down from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 4.60M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7.57M were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. American Inv Limited Liability invested 2.76% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Etrade Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The California-based Stewart Patten Co Ltd has invested 1.97% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Jefferies Lc holds 40,995 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il has invested 1.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 202,713 were reported by Stillwater Advsr Limited Liability. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 45,987 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 1.43 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 20,561 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 247,100 shares stake. Private Advisor Gru Ltd has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 81,578 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) owns 70,489 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,115 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Adobe & Mondelez – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q1 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) CEO Dirk Van de Put Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 207,384 shares to 6.43 million shares, valued at $81.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 5,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,777 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Encana (USA) About to Be Dethroned? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Double Your Investment Tax Free With These Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 145,090 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auryn Res Inc by 297,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,700 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).