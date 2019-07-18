Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $48.47 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tiger Eye Capital Has Boosted Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Share Value Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 989,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.41M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.40 million, down from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 1.38 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $302.33. About 615,650 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 31,403 shares to 6.07M shares, valued at $248.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 804,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micro Focus International Pl.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.13 million for 24.02 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 46,178 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc owns 53,321 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.43% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Inc reported 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Com owns 222,352 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 5,560 are held by Eqis Cap Management. Private Na holds 30,410 shares. Montecito Comml Bank & holds 12,335 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 8,977 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prns Lc. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 20,709 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability owns 1,567 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc holds 0.04% or 6,611 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 50,008 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of stock was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 95,800 shares to 82,678 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 210,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,655 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).