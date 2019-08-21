Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Cam Group Holding A Decreased Stake by $2.96 Million; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Raised Cummins (CMI) Stake by $817,970; Market Valuation Declined

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 60,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 652,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.55M, down from 712,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 2.31M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.92. About 779,080 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goelzer Mgmt reported 0.27% stake. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust invested in 363 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,300 shares. Montecito Bancshares And Trust reported 2,758 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.31% or 210,600 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 34,440 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 1,836 were reported by Ghp Investment Advisors. First Financial Bank stated it has 8,383 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 32,565 shares. Chemical Savings Bank holds 9,239 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 36,157 shares. Fil Limited reported 1 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “President’s Retirement Sets Off Leadership Chain Reaction At Cummins – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital City Tru Fl stated it has 4,272 shares. Mariner Ltd Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Kentucky-based Regent Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 9.25 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Sloane Robinson Llp reported 4,900 shares. Modera Wealth Management Llc accumulated 8,312 shares. 211,403 were reported by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia. Greenleaf Trust invested in 196,607 shares. Argent Tru Company owns 0.23% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 43,289 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sadoff Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,486 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Neville Rodie Shaw, New York-based fund reported 11,130 shares. 5,592 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SOUR PATCH KIDS, Trident VIBES and Activision Put Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Fans in the Driver Seat in a Whole New Way – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7,665 shares to 13,137 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 26,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).