Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Brookstone Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $441,686; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Position by $11.08 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.775. About 7.68 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 75116.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 9,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 1.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Lp owns 3.18M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.09% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 100,000 shares. Ally Financial reported 465,000 shares. Magnetar Ltd Co invested in 18,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate has 163,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 605,699 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Corp invested in 9.23M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 988,386 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Swiss Bankshares holds 1.06M shares. 243,170 are owned by Oppenheimer And Inc. North Star Mngmt Corp accumulated 153 shares. Moreover, Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.05M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares to 978,000 shares, valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $72.66 million for 5.34 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.85% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of stock was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,661 shares to 53,222 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,468 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Services invested in 3,083 shares. Brookfield Asset owns 20,001 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Company stated it has 4,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bailard has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Matrix Asset Inc Ny holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 206,186 shares. South State holds 1.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 252,907 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 23,864 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 65,290 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,102 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 0.61% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 165,777 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 15,058 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.27% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 15,279 shares.