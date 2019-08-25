Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Its Position by $581,826 as Share Price Rose; Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Stake by $551,800; Share Value Declined

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 11,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 517,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86 million, up from 506,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Volatility Reprieve – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 4,967 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 2.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hendley And Incorporated stated it has 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Asset owns 631 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk reported 63,231 shares. Scge Mngmt Lp accumulated 47,500 shares. Northstar Asset Management Llc has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Philadelphia Tru holds 0.18% or 1,141 shares in its portfolio. 128 are held by Founders Capital Lc. Iconiq Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Impact Ltd Liability Company reported 5,254 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Management Com Limited Liability reported 630 shares. Texas-based Bancorp has invested 3.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beacon Financial Grp has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX) by 5,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 30,004 shares to 6,449 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,810 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0.13% stake. Markston Intl Limited Company reported 0.4% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Argi Investment Service Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Barr E S reported 6,740 shares stake. Bollard Group Incorporated Lc has 26,912 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.16% or 1.87M shares. Wealth Architects Lc stated it has 6,616 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.18% or 4,212 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia holds 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 19,594 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0.03% or 6,684 shares. 346 are owned by Proffitt Goodson Incorporated. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0.02% or 4,372 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Roundview Cap Llc invested in 40,183 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer reported 0% stake.