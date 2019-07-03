Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Shareholder Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $709.38 million market cap company. It closed at $4.8 lastly. It is down 6.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares to 41,144 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,095 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

