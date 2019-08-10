Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $401,506 as Stock Rose; Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Boosted Visa (V) Holding by $411,840

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,758 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 8,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 436,693 shares or 0.39% of the stock. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,312 shares. Barnett And, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,539 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors reported 0.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sterling Management Lc stated it has 39,555 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has 91,981 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus accumulated 92,479 shares. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,560 shares. Davis Capital Prns Ltd Company stated it has 5.34% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 5.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,870 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 13.07 million shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 86,871 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has invested 3.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,294 shares to 56 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares to 8,440 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

