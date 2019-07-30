Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $401,506; Robert Half Intl (RHI) Market Value Declined While Affinity Investment Advisors Raised Its Position

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 35,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 908,988 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 3.80 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares to 41,144 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,095 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. The insider Gruber Vinzenz P. sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 0.83% or 35,964 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 2.45 million shares. Cordasco Ntwk has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Peapack Gladstone holds 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 14,883 shares. Nomura accumulated 0.01% or 31,931 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 104,261 shares. Hikari Tsushin owns 20,898 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) owns 41,020 shares. Moreover, Sloane Robinson Llp has 0.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Regentatlantic Capital has 0.39% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 112,519 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gideon Cap Advsr has invested 0.24% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,560 were accumulated by Dubuque Bankshares &. Jane Street Grp Limited has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 1.04M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Gotham Asset Lc reported 0.21% stake. London Of Virginia invested in 6,100 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 324 shares. Walleye Trading Llc has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 4,660 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 29,762 shares. Korea-based Pension Service has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 82,124 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 10,780 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.09% stake.