Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding by $401,506; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Arrow Financial Has Upped Its Holding

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 4.16M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 12.10M shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 141,212 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.43% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 72,985 were reported by Kempner. 23,472 were accumulated by Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.32% or 367,594 shares. Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Peoples Fincl accumulated 7,894 shares. 59,907 are owned by Cambridge Rech Advsr. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 769 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 365,401 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap Inc, a California-based fund reported 152,245 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Park Avenue has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kdi Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 24,791 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares to 77,067 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,065 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

