Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $389,550; Boston Scientific (BSX) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Its Stake by $1.77 Million as Share Price Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 22,434 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 29,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 4.03 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 42,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 222,760 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, up from 180,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 5.04M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,277 were accumulated by Scotia Cap. Boston Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 41,405 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.28% stake. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 64,634 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.62% or 4.87 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 2,106 shares. Daiwa Gp has 172,226 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 94,183 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bokf Na has 17,321 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 1.35M shares.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15,041 shares to 83,319 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 13,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 598,880 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 21.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.