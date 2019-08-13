Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Gideon Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Raised Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $1.65 Billion

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 40.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 9,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 13,466 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 22,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 4.17 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 10,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 30,315 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82B, up from 19,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 1.92M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Real Estate Sector Etf by 434 shares to 25,367 shares, valued at $918.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc Cl C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,125 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon New (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 985,248 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 1.11M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Duncker Streett And Company reported 15,630 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Ssi Investment has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Canandaigua Bancshares Tru reported 22,173 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Markston Interest Ltd Company holds 57,139 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.3% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,557 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.42% or 61,736 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,331 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 80,090 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 976,287 shares. Cidel Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,041 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Mgmt has 80,312 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt holds 36,545 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Arvest Bancorporation Division reported 272,847 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,486 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv reported 22,110 shares. First Manhattan reported 3.46M shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 2.04 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boyar Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 70,560 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Strategic Advisors Llc holds 0.17% or 9,056 shares. Ghp Inv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rbo & Ltd Liability holds 213,498 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. 7,677 were reported by Ipswich Invest Management Com.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 26,605 shares to 51,196 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 7,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).