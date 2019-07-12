Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose While Rbf Capital Has Lifted Stake; Burt Wealth Advisors Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted by $317,421

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.48 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 6.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,942 shares to 630,437 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 47,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,280 shares, and cut its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Com owns 2.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 300,674 shares. Tru Co Of Oklahoma holds 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 4,228 shares. 4,900 are held by Sloane Robinson Llp. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 36,520 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt invested in 107,000 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,884 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold Company Inc has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.01% or 16,395 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Noesis Capital Mangement has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Aldebaran Fincl has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Roundview Ltd Llc reported 40,183 shares stake. Hexavest Inc holds 0.71% or 1.12M shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,283 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Com owns 32,050 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB) by 62,276 shares to 7,598 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 16,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,464 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 59,759 shares. Cumberland Advsrs reported 31,245 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 665,010 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 41,971 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc holds 278,770 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. 60,100 are held by Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pointstate Cap LP holds 6.59% or 2.83M shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd reported 59,147 shares stake. Wheatland Advsrs holds 4.85% or 53,891 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 725,952 shares. Spc Finance holds 44,546 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Cap Guardian Tru accumulated 970,568 shares. Syntal Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gluskin Sheff & Assoc has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sfmg Ltd reported 51,119 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.