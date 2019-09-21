Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Price Rose While Parthenon Cut Holding; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Declined, Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 192,452 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 199,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 13.79 million shares traded or 38.32% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Markets Having ‘Major Focus’ on Earnings (Video); 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 18/04/2018 – 04/18 The Cable – U.K. Inflation, Morgan Stanley & Geopolitics; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRE-TAX MARGIN 26.5 PCT VS. 24 PCT REPORTED LAST YR; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.00 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 705 shares. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 729,844 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.78% or 209,232 shares. American Century has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Focused Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 4.33% or 2.25 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 5,887 are owned by Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Co. Appleton Prns Ma invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 463,254 are held by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. 36,683 are owned by Pennsylvania. 9,365 are held by Cap Limited Ca. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP stated it has 14,882 shares. New York-based Pzena Management Limited Liability Co has invested 2.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Systematic Fin Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 67,436 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.06% or 75,056 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 6,640 were reported by Davis R M. Axa stated it has 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 110,665 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Com stated it has 71,143 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 5.92 million shares. Cognios Capital holds 0.42% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 20,114 shares. 10,129 are held by Choate Advisors. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 5,304 shares. Summit Strategies owns 3,921 shares. Colorado-based Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wallace Capital Mngmt reported 0.32% stake. Ing Groep Nv invested in 444,701 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Tompkins Corporation reported 1,551 shares stake. 84,563 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $899.36M for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

