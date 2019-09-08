Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position Held by Tremblant Capital Group; Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Upped Stake

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 13,763 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank invested in 41,631 shares. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 515,388 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 0.56% stake. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department owns 19,374 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Middleton And Inc Ma has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alesco Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,405 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 299 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 51,449 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 473,812 shares or 1.01% of the stock. 856,699 are held by Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Llc. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation invested in 478,494 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 9,211 are owned by Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares to 127,925 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,395 shares, and cut its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.04% or 7,212 shares. 1.37M were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Btim Corp has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Essex Inv Mgmt Com Ltd Llc reported 127 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Co holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.22 million shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 27,447 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd has invested 0.47% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kdi Capital Ptnrs Limited Com accumulated 152,741 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Moreover, Addison Capital Communication has 2.39% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 88,589 are owned by Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company. Horan Llc reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). National Pension Ser reported 1.49 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Company holds 16,579 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 7,793 shares.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 10,095 shares to 154,317 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 220,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,404 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.