Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position Held by Lazard Asset Management Llc; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Price Declined While Stack Financial Management Upped Its Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by 1184.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.26M, up from 190,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 1.92M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 137,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 129,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.25. About 401,740 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 2,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 75,946 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co invested in 9,587 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Aviva Public Limited owns 853,091 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 20,023 shares. Brinker Cap owns 238,544 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has 24,225 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Profund Advisors Ltd has 99,136 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Iowa Bancshares, Iowa-based fund reported 4,860 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability accumulated 301,072 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0.1% or 310,154 shares. Yhb Invest stated it has 54,126 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) by 112,523 shares to 401,976 shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Home by 272,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,919 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

