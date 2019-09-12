Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Decreased Holding; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Upped Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stake by $349,398 as Valuation Rose

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 137.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 3,411 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, up from 1,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $189.25. About 9,486 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 601,284 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.31 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,150 shares to 41,250 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 28,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc owns 48,625 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 9.11M shares. Assetmark stated it has 959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Cap Management Ltd accumulated 26,375 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Of Vermont owns 124,311 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Hikari Tsushin Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 20,898 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Llc reported 21,563 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Quantbot Technology Lp reported 45,005 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Co owns 3,150 shares. Wesbanco Bank stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Synovus Corporation has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,802 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 26,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communication holds 0.83% or 50,693 shares. Motco holds 143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% or 8,262 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 2,016 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Finance Grp has 196,409 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 4,606 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 30 shares. Middleton Ma invested in 64,150 shares or 1.77% of the stock. 55,989 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Nwq Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.94% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 27 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 218,599 shares.