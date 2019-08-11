Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose While Doheny Asset Management Trimmed by $1.23 Million Its Stake; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Share Value Rose While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake by $2.77 Million

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 292,327 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 81.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5,853 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292,000, down from 30,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Prospector Limited Com reported 176,401 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.06% or 40,406 shares in its portfolio. 4,705 were reported by Weatherly Asset Management L P. Spinnaker Tru has 7,212 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 45,987 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 2.95M shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Caprock Group Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). M Kraus And Co has invested 3.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Company holds 3,826 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs stated it has 0.61% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Td Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Jones Fincl Lllp holds 148,793 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 10.94M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group owns 56,696 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

