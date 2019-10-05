Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding Held by Cohen Klingenstein Llc; Roumell Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Seachange Intl (SEAC) by $630,446

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 630,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 979,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 60,380 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 174.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 24,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 38,353 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 13,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albion Gp Ut stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 8,567 are owned by Meridian Investment Counsel. First Business Fincl Services invested in 11,164 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.7% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 244,500 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.64% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amer Incorporated stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brookstone Management holds 0.03% or 8,340 shares. New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.73% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 250,217 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Brick And Kyle Associate holds 0.23% or 4,478 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 1,399 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advisors has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,662 shares. Barr E S & invested in 0.04% or 6,740 shares. Sloane Robinson Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4,900 shares. 431,283 were reported by Comerica Bank & Trust.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,050 shares to 30,037 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) by 11,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,606 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard holds 0% or 1.74M shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.01% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Renaissance Tech Limited Com invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Atria Invests Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,569 shares. Northern reported 106,269 shares. Roumell Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.61M shares or 5.45% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Geode Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 187,926 shares. 1,109 were reported by Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc). Federated Pa holds 0% or 1,104 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 2.13M shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Management has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $219,232 activity. PONS ROBERT M had bought 20,000 shares worth $29,400.

