Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding Has Increased by Tremblant Capital Group; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped Its Stake

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 993,623 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 993,623 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CBS) by 1.75 million shares to 134,400 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 357,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,461 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru accumulated 0.08% or 2,151 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.45M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company accumulated 18,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 709 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 850 shares stake. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 4,372 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 23,930 shares. Intact Inc stated it has 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 45,987 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication holds 0.7% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 283,559 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bryn Mawr holds 20,709 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,913 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Com has 1,567 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Com owns 6,331 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dillon & Assocs invested in 0.25% or 15,300 shares. Pillar Pacific Management reported 12,903 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc owns 56,070 shares. 21,319 were reported by Peoples Svcs. Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 126,080 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 41,094 were reported by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc owns 8.47M shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 6,350 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.42% or 54,126 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 9,319 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 1.23 million shares.