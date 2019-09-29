Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Virtu Financial Has Lowered Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Position by $1.16 Million; Stock Value Declined

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 588,694 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.73 million, down from 607,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38M shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 77.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 128,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $342,000, down from 166,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 15.21 million shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by KEYES KEVIN. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 38,332 shares to 40,987 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 11,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.07M for 8.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings.