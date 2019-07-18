Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Upped Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $567,680

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 7,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,353 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 38,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 3.07 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 46,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.69M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 1.55M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sei Invests Company accumulated 689,822 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Coastline Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,892 shares. Howard Mgmt holds 0.12% or 17,583 shares. Wafra reported 401,188 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hanson And Doremus Mngmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 7,379 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.1% or 2.04M shares. Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,709 shares. Moreover, First Personal has 0.18% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 11,901 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 15.93M were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Boltwood Capital Management owns 16,852 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 644,117 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 177,163 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $62.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 240,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,050 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.73 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,847 shares to 24,437 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP).